R. LINDA (BLACKLER) MICELE
MICELE, R. Linda (Blackler) Of Wakefield, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully at home on Aug. 22nd. Beloved wife and companion of 56 years to Salvatore J. Micele. Loving mother of Eric Micele and his wife Linda of Westford, Paul Micele and his wife Ann of Tyngsborough and Philip Micele and his wife Ellen of Haverhill. Proud and loving grandmother of Jessica Micele and Nicholas Micele of Tyngsborough. Sister of Jean Kelly and her husband Robert of Tewksbury, Harold Blackler of Medford and aunt (but like a sister) to Jan Jamieson of Dracut. Sister-in-law of Veronica and Thomas Sullivan of Potomac, MD. Caring aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Linda worked as a payroll specialist at the former Lifeline Ambulance of Wakefield, Cub Scout Den Mother and Little League Coach. She enjoyed bowling, team tennis, summers at Dennis Port and touring with the "fishwives" and their husbands. Over everything, her favorite times were Sunday dinners with her family.

At the request of the family, all Services are being privately held under the direction of Cota Family Funeral Home, NORTH READING. Celebrations of Linda's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Linda's name to either the Jimmy Fund, Merrimac Valley Hospice or a charity of your choice. Cota Family Funeral Home

and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
