SUGRUE, R. Mike R. Mike Sugrue of Weymouth, July 11, beloved husband of 45 years of Pauline (Lunny) Sugrue. Devoted father of Maura Doyle and her husband, John, of Weymouth, and Tim Sugrue and his wife, Hillary, of Millis. Grandfather of Norah Sugrue, Aidan Sugrue, and Patrick Sugure, all of Millis, John Henry Doyle and Michael Doyle, both of Weymouth. Brother of Barbara Boudreau, Joan Sullivan, Ed Sugrue, Walter Sugrue and the late Eleanor Hennessey and Daniel Sugrue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Wednesday, July 15, 4-7 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 crises, Funeral Mass and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donation's in Mike's name may be sent to either St. Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Late Army Veteran. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Sugrue family, please visit dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 14 to July 15, 2020