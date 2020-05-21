|
FARLEY, Rachel Ann (Keech) Age 98 years, of Weymouth, formerly of Westwood and Stoughton, passed away on May 12, 2020.
Rachel was born on June 25, 1921 and raised in Aquasco in southern Maryland, the daughter of the late Thomas Martin Keech and Mary Louise Keech. She was predeceased by her aunt, Lillian Montgomery as well as her brother, Thomas M. Keech. She is survived by her nephew, Thomas Nelson Keech and niece, Mary Deborah Alexandria.
Rachel attended Strayer Business College and worked for the government in Washington, DC at the beginning of WWII.
She was predeceased by her husband, James G. Farley. She was the mother of Mary McAuley (Bob), James Farley (Marcia), Kathleen Williams, Virginia Wakelin, Lorraine Emmons (Charles), Kenneth (Mary) and daughter-in-law, Karen Farley. She is now in heaven with her son, Martin, daughter-in-law, Eilish Farley and son-in-law, Bruce Wakelin. Sixteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren are part of her beautiful legacy.
Rachel's family wishes to thank Dr. Pierre and Kathy, NP, as well as the Hospice and staff of the Pope Nursing Home for the loving care provided to our mother while she was there.
Traditionally, Services are an opportunity for family and friends to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Rachel's family at this time, the family invites friends to share a memory by going to the Funeral Home website,
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Services for Rachel were private. A Celebration of Rachel's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to St. Denis Parish, 157 Washington Street, Westwood, MA 02090.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020