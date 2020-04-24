Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Resources
More Obituaries for RACHEL DOHANIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RACHEL (KOUMRIAN) DOHANIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RACHEL (KOUMRIAN) DOHANIAN Obituary
DOHANIAN, Rachel (Koumrian) Of Belmont, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 just 3 weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Armen Dohanian, Sr. Devoted mother of Armen Dohanian, Jr. and his wife Louise of Belmont, Phyllis Dohanian of Belmont and the late Joyce Dohanian. Loving grandmother of Matthew Dohanian and Sher?e Dunwell, Adam Dohanian and Elizabeth Jewell and Armen Dohanian, III and Paula Dohanian. Doting great-grandmother of Lily & Vera Dohanian. Dear sister of Doris Markarian and the late James Koumrian. Also survived by her dear nieces and all members of the Armenian Memorial Church. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, a private Graveside Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), Armen & Rachel Dohanian Fund, 31 West Century Blvd., Paramus, NJ 07652-1409. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit

www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RACHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -