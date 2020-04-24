|
|
DOHANIAN, Rachel (Koumrian) Of Belmont, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 just 3 weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Armen Dohanian, Sr. Devoted mother of Armen Dohanian, Jr. and his wife Louise of Belmont, Phyllis Dohanian of Belmont and the late Joyce Dohanian. Loving grandmother of Matthew Dohanian and Sher?e Dunwell, Adam Dohanian and Elizabeth Jewell and Armen Dohanian, III and Paula Dohanian. Doting great-grandmother of Lily & Vera Dohanian. Dear sister of Doris Markarian and the late James Koumrian. Also survived by her dear nieces and all members of the Armenian Memorial Church. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, a private Graveside Service will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), Armen & Rachel Dohanian Fund, 31 West Century Blvd., Paramus, NJ 07652-1409. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit
www.giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020