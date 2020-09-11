1/
RACHEL DOV DWYER
DWYER, Rachel Dov Age 55, of Cranston, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a brief illness at Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. Born in Westerly, RI she was the daughter of Joseph S. and Rebecca Leviss Dwyer of Boston, MA. Rachel attended Marymount International School in Paris, France as a child and was a graduate of Concord-Carlisle Regional High School in Concord, MA, Class of 1983; she later earned a Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design from Northeastern University in Boston. She worked as an administrative assistant for many years and for the past three years at Thomas Engineering in Coventry, RI. Rachel was an avid long distance motorcyclist and was a member of the Iron Butt Association for over 20 years. Rachel loved going on long walks and enjoyed taking pictures while walking and traveling on her motorcycle. In addition to her parents, she is survived by: a sister, Karen Dwyer Archambault and her longtime partner Jeffrey Paquette of Franklin, MA; a niece, Sarah Elizabeth Archambault also of Franklin, MA; uncles, many cousins and close friends. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Inc., 345 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511 or Salvation Army, 402 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02139. Funeral and Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, PROVIDENCE, RI. For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com

View the online memorial for Rachel Dov DWYER


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
September 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Hall
