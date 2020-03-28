Boston Globe Obituaries
RACHEL H. (HALLOWAY) DUNN


1928 - 2020
DUNN, Rachel H. (Halloway) Of Melrose, March 23, 2020, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Dunn with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Robyn D. Sateriale and her husband Robert of Melrose, Richard H. Dunn and his wife Stephanie of Hopkinton, Roger W. Dunn and his wife Anne of Hampton, NH, Randee D. Epie and her husband Felix of Wilmington, and Rebekah A. McCarthy and her husband Robert of Deerfield, NH. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Serei and her husband Narath, Andrew Sateriale, Kelley Dunn, Daniel Epie, Cassidy McCarthy and Matthew McCarthy. In accordance with current public health regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
