JONES, Rachel Sachs Of Needham, formerly of Watertown on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of JB Jones. Dear sister-in-law of Ross and Susan Jones. Loving aunt of Nathan Portnoi, Rebecca Cohan, David Sachs, Laura Sachs, and Darren Jones. Adoring great-aunt of Benjamin Cohan and Sarah Cohan. Fond sister of the late Tivkah Portnoi and Baruch J. Sachs. A private graveside service will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice
