POPKIN, Rachel Seavey Of Brookline, on June 12 of complications of COVID19. Daughter of the late Lena and late Charles Seavey, Rachel was predeceased by her siblings Louis Seavey, Dorothy Goodman, Rebecca Rice, Milton Seavey, Hazel Brenerman and Gertrude Moscowitz. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton B. Popkin, devoted mother of Sara (Michael) Salzberg and Charlie (Bari) Popkin, grandmother of Ariella Salzberg, Meira (Ben) Houben, Yakov (Jen) Salzberg, Jared Popkin and Hallie Popkin. She was also the loving great-grandmother of Avishai, Moshe, Shira and Yair Salzberg and Sophia and Laura Houben. Born in Portland Maine, Rachel lived for over 40 years in Brookline and Hull, before retiring to Delray Beach, Florida. She was quite active in many charitable organizations, including AMIT Women, B'nai Brith, CJP, Hadassah, and three synagogues, and even in the five years she lived at Hebrew Senior Life, she was always a cheerful participant in activities and events. As per COVID19 regulations, funeral services will be private and graveside in her native Portland Maine. Expressions of sympathy can be made virtually by calling or emailing Sara or Charlie, or written expressions of sympathy can be sent to either Sara Salzberg or Charles Popkin at their home addresses, or may be addressed to "Family of Rachel Popkin, care of Longwood Associates, 10 Kearney Road, Suite 305, Needham, MA 02494". Donations in Rachel's memory can be made to Temple Israel of Nantasket, P.O Box 526 Hull, MA 02045, or AMIT Children, 49 W. 37th Street, 5th floor, NY, NY. 10018. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020