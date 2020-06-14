|
MUSTIN, Rachel T. Hare-Mustin Feminist Psychologist Mustin, Rachel T. Feminist psychologist, known as Rachel Hare-Mustin PHD, 92, of Amherst, MA, died May 25, 2020. An active member of many community organizations, she was admired for her sharp wit and passion for social justice concerning civil rights, pacifism, and gender equality. Born April 7, 1928, New York City, to John Thies and Lillian Drake Thies, she grew up in Scarsdale, NY. Rachel's education included Swarthmore College (BA 1949), Wellesley College (MA 1954), and Temple University (PhD Clinical Psychology 1969). She was on the faculties of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Villanova University. Former graduate students and mentees remember her fondly. Rachel's research and theoretical writings were regarded as ground-breaking in the areas of gender issues, professional ethics, and feminist postmodern theory. She published more than 120 articles and chapters, plus several books. She co-authored with Jeanne Marecek Making A Difference: Psychology and the Construction of Gender (Yale University Press, 1990). She received awards from the American Psychological Association (APA) and the American Family Therapy Academy (AFTA), and served as President of the latter. She was the first woman to be APA Parliamentarian (1979), an office she wielded nearly a quarter century. Rachel is survived by four children of her first marriage, to A. Paul Hare (divorced, deceased): Sharon Hare of Los Angeles, CA, Diana Hare of Philadelphia, PA, Mally (sic) O'Hare (sic) of Florence, MA, and Christopher Hare of Albuquerque, NM, who is father of grandchild, Eva Lillian Hare of Chicago. In 1973, Rachel married Gilbert B. Mustin (deceased). She is survived by five stepchildren: Henry Mustin of Seattle, WA, Skip (Barclay) Mustin of Chimacum, WA, Walter Mustin of Grand Cayman, Margery Mustin Howe of Santa Fe, NM, and Laura Mustin Burn of Port Townsend, WA. Also, Rachel is survived by two brothers: Winthrop Drake Thies of New York City, and Roger TannerThies of Jefferson City, MO. Because of the pandemic, no gathering to Celebrate Rachel's Life is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the pacifist . Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton, MA 01060 (413)587-0044
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020