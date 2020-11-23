1/1
RACHEL TRAVERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RACHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRAVERS, Rachel Formerly of Cambridge and Lincoln, Massachusetts, died in Los Angeles on November 7, 2020 after a long battle with liver cancer. She was 75.

During her years in Cambridge, Rachel worked with Cambridge Seven Associates, Earl Flansburgh + Associates, and The Architects Collaborative. She was active in the music and entertainment scene, including Boston After Dark, The Boston Phoenix, the Boston Tea Party, and WBCN, before relocating to Los Angeles, where she continued to work in the entertainment industry, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. After moving to Lincoln she was a food and lifestyle writer for The Boston Globe, Boston Magazine, and Edible Boston, and consulted with a number of restaurants.

Rachel had an unerring eye and ear for music, art, and design, and a distinctive and exuberant personal style.

She is survived by her daughter, Nina, of Los Angeles, her brother, Joseph and his wife Susan, of Columbus, Ohio, and her brother, David, of Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Rachel was laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery on November 16, 2020, alongside her parents, Paul and Bernice Travers, formerly of Lincoln. Arrangements were private due to current restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rachel may be made in support of cancer care at Cedars-Sinai. Please make checks payable to Cedars-Sinai and mail to: Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048, or donate online www.cedars-sinai.org/giving/ways-to-give/tributes-memorials.html

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved