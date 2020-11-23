TRAVERS, Rachel Formerly of Cambridge and Lincoln, Massachusetts, died in Los Angeles on November 7, 2020 after a long battle with liver cancer. She was 75.
During her years in Cambridge, Rachel worked with Cambridge Seven Associates, Earl Flansburgh + Associates, and The Architects Collaborative. She was active in the music and entertainment scene, including Boston After Dark, The Boston Phoenix, the Boston Tea Party, and WBCN, before relocating to Los Angeles, where she continued to work in the entertainment industry, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. After moving to Lincoln she was a food and lifestyle writer for The Boston Globe, Boston Magazine, and Edible Boston, and consulted with a number of restaurants.
Rachel had an unerring eye and ear for music, art, and design, and a distinctive and exuberant personal style.
She is survived by her daughter, Nina, of Los Angeles, her brother, Joseph and his wife Susan, of Columbus, Ohio, and her brother, David, of Lincoln, Massachusetts.
Rachel was laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery on November 16, 2020, alongside her parents, Paul and Bernice Travers, formerly of Lincoln. Arrangements were private due to current restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rachel may be made in support of cancer care at Cedars-Sinai. Please make checks payable to Cedars-Sinai and mail to: Advancement, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Suite 2416, Los Angeles, CA 90048, or donate online www.cedars-sinai.org/giving/ways-to-give/tributes-memorials.html