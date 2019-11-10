Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for RACHELE DIRINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RACHELE (DELZOPPO) DIRINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RACHELE (DELZOPPO) DIRINO Obituary
DiRINO, Rachele (DelZoppo) Of East Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Nicolo DiRino. Devoted mother of Sal J. DiRino and his wife Rosa of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Kristina McMullen and her husband Sean, Nicole Glennon and her husband Brian, and Gabriella DiRino. Great-grandmother of Parker Joseph McMullen. Sister of Emilia DelZoppo of Italy and the late Tomasso and Carmella DelZoppo. Daughter of the late Guiseppe and Teresa (Finocchio) DelZoppo. Rachele was born in Poggiofiorito, Italy and attended schools there growing up. She enjoyed spending her time with her adored grandchildren, family and friends. Rachele also had a passion for cooking and baking. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RACHELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -