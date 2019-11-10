|
DiRINO, Rachele (DelZoppo) Of East Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 9, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Nicolo DiRino. Devoted mother of Sal J. DiRino and his wife Rosa of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Kristina McMullen and her husband Sean, Nicole Glennon and her husband Brian, and Gabriella DiRino. Great-grandmother of Parker Joseph McMullen. Sister of Emilia DelZoppo of Italy and the late Tomasso and Carmella DelZoppo. Daughter of the late Guiseppe and Teresa (Finocchio) DelZoppo. Rachele was born in Poggiofiorito, Italy and attended schools there growing up. She enjoyed spending her time with her adored grandchildren, family and friends. Rachele also had a passion for cooking and baking. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
