SUTHERLAND, Rae Jr. Rae Forbes Sutherland, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on August 8, 2019, after a long battle of gastrointestinal hemorrhage. Rae was born on March 26, 1937 in Troy, NY to Rae and Mary Sutherland. Rae spent the early years of his life in Tewksbury, MA and later years in Lincoln, ME. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Raytheon. Rae always looked forward to when family and friends visited him and Martha in their piece of paradise in Lincoln. Rae was a Boston and Syracuse University sports fan, and would always be watching a game when he wasn't spending time outdoors. He will always be remembered for his loving and stubborn nature and his beloved gardens. Predeceased by his parents and brother Richard Sutherland. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Martha Sutherland. His brother, Donald Sutherland and wife Pat and sister, Isabella Anstey. His children: Glen Sutherland and wife Donna, Scot Sutherland and wife Nancy, Jodi Sutherland, Lori Sutherland and partner Preston Metter. His grandchildren: Charles, Jason, Hayley, Justine, Rae and Rayos. His former wife Evelyn H. Kent and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Family and close friends, in remembrance, plan to have a memorial service. In honor and memory, please feel free to make a donation in Rae's name to a local blood bank or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019