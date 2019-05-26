Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for RAELA CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAELA CONNORS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAELA CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Raela Age 89, of Lynn, formerly of Revere, May 26th, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Barnett & Betty Sara Connors. Devoted stepmother of Sharon Atkins of TX. Dear sister of Lester Connors & his wife Sandy of Hudson. Loving aunt of many nieces & nephews. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 28th at 11:30 AM in the Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Contributions in her memory maybe made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For guest book & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now