CONNORS, Raela Age 89, of Lynn, formerly of Revere, May 26th, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Barnett & Betty Sara Connors. Devoted stepmother of Sharon Atkins of TX. Dear sister of Lester Connors & his wife Sandy of Hudson. Loving aunt of many nieces & nephews. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 28th at 11:30 AM in the Beth Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Contributions in her memory maybe made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. For guest book & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019