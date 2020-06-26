Boston Globe Obituaries
RAFFAELA (VITAGLIANO) BONCORE


1924 - 2020
BONCORE, Raffaela (Vitagliano) "Rae" Of Winthrop, June 24, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Boncore and the loving mother of Atty. Philip Boncore and his wife Goldie of Winthrop and Robert Boncore and his wife Elizabeth of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Helen Buonomo, Michael, Jimmy, John, Frank and Joseph Vitagliano. Cherished Nana to Debra Leonard, Tina Gilson and her husband Robert, Teri Keene and her husband Andrew, Atty. Robert Boncore, Toni Titemore and her husband Matthew, Tami Boncore, Sen. Joseph Boncore and his wife Atty. Christine, Christine Sciaraffa and her husband Mark, Corina Boncore and her partner Nick Mesa, Jessica Ramer and her husband James and Joseph Andrew Boncore. Also survived by 16.5 great-grandchildren and former mother-in-law of Mary Jane Dimento-Boncore. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Sons of Italy Scholarship Fund, 31 Buchanan St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
