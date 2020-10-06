SUJKO, Raffaela "Raffie" Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Sujko. Devoted mother of Karen DiFava of Wilmington and the lake Mark, Stephen and Ann Sujko. Dear sister of Annette Caruccio of Chelsea, Emma Maffei of Weston, Christopher "Sonny" DiChiara of Arizona, Carol Aliberti of Saugus and the late Angelo "Holly" DiChiara, Nicholas DiChiara, Rose Brogna, Florence Constanzo and Millie Sousa. Cherished grandmother of John and Rachele DiFava and Stephen, Mark, Loren, Tara, Taylor and Nicolas. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Raffie's life by gathering on Saturday, October 17th at St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston for an 11:00 A.M. Memorial Mass in celebration of Raffie's life. All Services will be held in accordance with Phase 3 of the Commonwealth of MA COVID-19 reopening. Face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.





