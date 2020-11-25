FONZO, Raffaele M. Of Hull, passed away on November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Elena (Petrillo) Fonzo. Devoted father of Giovanna Ferrara and her husband Gioacchino, Emilio Fonzo and his wife Stefania, Bruno Fonzo and his wife Ann, Antonio Fonzo and his wife Sharon, Maria Pia Fonzo, Donatella Iacozzi and her husband Vincent. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Ernest, Elvira, Elena, Stephanie, Stephen, Nicholas, Erica, and 5 great-grandchildren. and his brother Ferdinando Fonzo. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a Visitation will be held at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, on Monday, November 30th, from 9-10:30 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummins Highway, Roslindale at 11:30. Interment will be at Saint Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Joseph Russo Funeral Home 617-325-7300 www.Russofuneralhome.com