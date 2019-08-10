|
|
SEMENSI, Raffaele "Ralph" Of Medford, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Mary (Merigo) Semensi. Devoted father of Victor Semensi and his wife Sarah of Gloucester, Janet Semensi of Leominster, the late Steven Semensi and Catherine Semensi. Loving grandfather of Michael Semensi of New York City, NY and the late D. Elizabeth Semensi. Brother of the late Maria Pia Semensi. In keeping with Ralph's wishes Funeral Services will be private. It has been requested that contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. To leave an online message of condolence please visit:
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019