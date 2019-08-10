Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for RAFFAELE SEMENSI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAFFAELE SEMENSI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAFFAELE SEMENSI Obituary
SEMENSI, Raffaele "Ralph" Of Medford, August 9, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Mary (Merigo) Semensi. Devoted father of Victor Semensi and his wife Sarah of Gloucester, Janet Semensi of Leominster, the late Steven Semensi and Catherine Semensi. Loving grandfather of Michael Semensi of New York City, NY and the late D. Elizabeth Semensi. Brother of the late Maria Pia Semensi. In keeping with Ralph's wishes Funeral Services will be private. It has been requested that contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of MEDFORD. To leave an online message of condolence please visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Woburn - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAFFAELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now