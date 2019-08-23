Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RAFFAELE TIMPERIO

RAFFAELE TIMPERIO Obituary
TIMPERIO, Raffaele Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born June 14, 1934 in Italy and immigrated to America in 1959. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years Rosetta (Pantalone) Timperio and their 4 loving children, Nicolas Timperio and his wife Robin, Anthony Timperio and his wife Cathy, Rosanna Venezia and her husband Michael and their youngest son Mark Timperio. Proud grandfather of Mathew, Patrick, Cristina, Daniella, Sofia, Olivia, Gabriella, and Dante. He is predeceased by his parents Nicola & Maria Timperio and his sister Flora Cicerone. Family and friends are welcome for a Visitation in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Monday from 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Watertown. Entombment to follow in Calvary Mausoleum. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
