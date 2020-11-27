BHATIA, Raj K. Age 86, of Weston, Massachusetts, passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020 after a period of declining health, but with a consistently sharp mind and with his loving wife Sadhna by his side. Born on May 20, 1934 in New Delhi, India to Radhey Shiam & Leelavati Bhatia, Raj immigrated to the United Kingdom in 1965 and the United States in 1967, where he and his wife built a life together in Massachusetts. Raj graduated from Delhi University and later Bentley University, where he studied Business. He started his career as an accounting controller and went on to open his own printing business in the early 80's, which he ran until his retirement in the mid 2000's. Although he possessed an entrepreneurial spirit, Raj's true passion was living life to the fullest and spending time with his large network of family and friends. Raj will be remembered as a vibrant, warm, caring, gentle, and jovial man who knew how to enjoy life. Those who knew Raj will remember his appetite for the finer things in life, whether it be fine food, wine, clothing, travel, cars or anything else. Raj was always drawn to the best of what life had to offer. A lifelong tennis player, Raj loved the game deeply, having won several medals throughout his life, and he shared his love of tennis with his wife and son. He was a devout Hindu for his entire life, having found both comfort and guidance through his faith. Above all else, Raj loved his family, especially his wife Sadhna whom he absolutely adored and respected, his son Mohit who was his pride and joy, his daughter-in-law Payal, his grandson Avi, his sheltie Shayru, and all of his extended family and friends. Raj is survived by his wife of 56 years Sadhna Bhatia; son Mohit Bhatia and his wife Payal; grandson Avi; sisters-in-law Nirmal Sawhney, Varsha Bhatia, and Veena Gupta; brothers-in-law Virendra Sawhney, Vijay Bhatia, Ashok Gupta, and Pradeep Bhatia; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews in the United States and India. In light of the severity of the ongoing pandemic, the funeral was limited to immediate family members only. In lieu of flowers, we request that memorial donations be made to Indian Circle for Caring USA, Inc. (ICC) http://www.ouricc.org/ with a notation that the donation is in honor of Raj K. Bhatia.