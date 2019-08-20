Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
RAJENDRA KUMAR SETH


1939 - 2019
RAJENDRA KUMAR SETH Obituary
SETH, Rajendra Kumar Of Saugus, Aug. 18, 2019, at age 79. Beloved life partner of Virginia Lewis of Saugus. Loving son of the late Jai and Yoshada Seth, and cherished brother of William K. Seth of Vancouver, Canada. Dear brother-in-law of Martha Moore and her husband Ralph of Melrose. Family and friends are invited to gather in honor of Raj's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4-6pm. For more info visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
