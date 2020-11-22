CELLA, Ralph A. Ralph was born in Boston to the late Louis ad Mary (Casoli) Cella, he was a proud Everett resident for 87 years. Ralph graduated in the class of 1944, where he was a standout football player earning a football scholarship at Marianapolis Prep but chose to join the Navy at 17, serving from 1944-46. Ralph served on the USS St. Paul, which was a heavy cruiser and member of the Third Fleet. Ralph and his shipmates witnessed history as they watched the official surrender ceremonies in Tokyo Harbor as an escort ship flanking the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945 ending the war with Japan. After the service, he joined the Everett Fire department reaching the rank of Deputy Chief retiring after 44 years of service in 2001. Ralph met Claire McClure at the Fireman's Ball, he would often joke that he found her under the cabbage patch where his mother use to say she had found him. They married in 1958 and enjoyed 54 years together until Claire's death in 2012. They loved traveling and spending time with family and friends, particularly his many aunts, uncles and cousins, who were extensions of his immediate family, and his brothers from the fire department. Ralph was predeceased by his parents, wife, Claire, brother, Louis, sister, Eileen Cavallaro and her husband Sam, survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephew. His family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the kind staff at Atria in Andover. Arrangements under the direction of the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, MA 02149. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, at the families request, all Services will be private. For online guestbook please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com
JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367 View the online memorial for Ralph A. CELLA