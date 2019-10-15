Boston Globe Obituaries
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
RALPH A. FRANCESCONI

RALPH A. FRANCESCONI Obituary
FRANCESCONI, Ralph A. Of Wakefield. Oct 14. Husband of Rita M. (Valdora) Francesconi. Father of Kim Gulczynski and husband Paul of Randolph, Gayle Dulavitz and husband Michael of Westford, and Ralph Francesconi and wife Valerie of Georgetown. Brother of Alexander Francesconi of Wakefield, and the late Carlo Francesconi, Dorothy King & Henry Francesconi. Grandfather of Nicholas, Alexander, Paul, Alecia, Samantha and Ralph. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
