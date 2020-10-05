1/
MAZZEI, Ralph A. Jr. Of Cambridge on Oct. 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Gasper) and loving father of Joseph and his wife Barbara of Hanover, Michael and his wife Nancy of Arlington and Anthony and his wife Kelly of Cambridge. Cherished grandfather of Michael Jr., Timothy, Ava, Charlie, Ella, Grace and Natalie. Dear brother of Peter, Carmen, Rosemary Natale, Susan and John. Brother in law of John Franzini and his late wife Joan, Robert and Helen Voto, Phil and Kathy Gasper and the late Al and Barbara Belliveau, Jane Mazzei, Michelle Mazzei and his best friend James Natale and is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN Thursday 4-7 pm and to services on Friday commencing at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Church. Interment: Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Mt. Auburn Hospital - Hematology Oncology Patient Fund, 330 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 would be appreciated. COVID Restrictions require visitors to wear masks and adhere to crowd gathering measures.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
09:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
