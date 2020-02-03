|
PARMIGIANE, Ralph A. Age 96, of Medfield on January 30th. He was the husband of 59 years of the late Lorraine Phander Parmigiane. Father of Anne Marks of Carlise, David of Medway, Roger of Medfield and the late Thomas Parmigiane. Born and raised in Worcester, Ralph was an orphan of the Depression and was raised by his aunt Anna Holst and uncle Adolf Carlson. He was the son of Hilda Holst Carlson. Ralph was a prolific athlete within the City of Worcester. Captain of the North High School State Champion team of 1942, he was a three letter athlete. After graduation, he proceeded to Hebron Academy in Maine. Drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943 at Newport, RI, he served in the Aleutian Islands and Pacific Theater. He went on to attend Springfield College, graduating in 1949 with his Bachelors in Physical Education then receiving his Masters in Biology in 1953. He taught science for many years and coached the 1954 Stephens High School of Rumford, ME football team to the State Championship. Ralph moved to Medfield and coached both the Needham Football and Basketball teams for many years. In 1959 he received the CAGS in Physiology. Ralph was a coach, teacher and administrator at Needham High School until his retirement in 1986. He spent his retirement summering at Embden Pond in Maine for 30 years. A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held on Friday, Feb. 7th, 11am at Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield. Visiting Hours Thurs., 4-8pm at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020