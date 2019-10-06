|
VERANIS, Ralph A. In Dorchester, died October 2, 2019. Ralph was a Korean war Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was a retired maintenance man for the Boston Globe and the Boston Housing Authority for many years. He also was a member of the Quincy Elks, Lodge #943. He was a true gentleman who was loved by all who knew him. Beloved son of the late Anthony S. and Theresa (Dillon) Veranis. Loving brother of the late Anthony S. "Tony" Veranis, Jr. Cousin of Jacqueline A. Dillon and her late husband Walter Bagley of South Boston, Kenneth J. Nave of Quincy, and their families. Dear friend of Rita F. Collins-Nave and her late husband Edward "Brother" Nave of South Boston. Family and friends will honor and remember Ralph's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday, October 9, from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Thursday morning, October 10, at 10 A.M. Burial with military honors will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to St. Margaret Church, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, MA 02125. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019