VITO, Ralph A, Age 85, of Salem, MA, died unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. Born in Lynn, MA he was raised in Revere, MA. He attended Revere High where he was an outstanding varsity goaltender, selected to play with the North Shore All Stars. He attended Tilton Academy where he played baseball, football and was the captain of the varsity hockey team. Ralph's hockey jersey hangs at Tilton Academy. He also played in net for Boston University. He left Boston University to join the United States Army serving in Germany and Korea. Upon discharge he returned home to Revere, MA. Ralph managed the Caravan Club in Revere until opening Ocean Liquors on Shirley Ave. in Revere. The son of the late Ralph and Irene (Lanthere) Vito; dear brother of Marion Frost and the late Anthony Vito; devoted husband of Virginia (Pierre) Vito for 48 years; loving father of Ralph S. Vito and his wife Cheryl of Melrose, MA, and Alyce A. Vito of Revere, MA; beloved Papa of Ralph Nicholas Vito and Alexandra P. Vito of Melrose, MA, the joys of his life. Spending time with his family and friends was Ralph's greatest pleasure. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice
. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Visiting Hours: Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM, at Swampscott Cemetery, Essex Street, Swampscott. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn View the online memorial for Ralph A, VITO