1/1
RALPH A VITO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RALPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VITO, Ralph A, Age 85, of Salem, MA, died unexpectedly on October 14, 2020. Born in Lynn, MA he was raised in Revere, MA. He attended Revere High where he was an outstanding varsity goaltender, selected to play with the North Shore All Stars. He attended Tilton Academy where he played baseball, football and was the captain of the varsity hockey team. Ralph's hockey jersey hangs at Tilton Academy. He also played in net for Boston University. He left Boston University to join the United States Army serving in Germany and Korea. Upon discharge he returned home to Revere, MA. Ralph managed the Caravan Club in Revere until opening Ocean Liquors on Shirley Ave. in Revere. The son of the late Ralph and Irene (Lanthere) Vito; dear brother of Marion Frost and the late Anthony Vito; devoted husband of Virginia (Pierre) Vito for 48 years; loving father of Ralph S. Vito and his wife Cheryl of Melrose, MA, and Alyce A. Vito of Revere, MA; beloved Papa of Ralph Nicholas Vito and Alexandra P. Vito of Melrose, MA, the joys of his life. Spending time with his family and friends was Ralph's greatest pleasure. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com Visiting Hours: Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Service on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM, at Swampscott Cemetery, Essex Street, Swampscott. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, Lynn

View the online memorial for Ralph A, VITO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
7815993901
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved