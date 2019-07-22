Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
The Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
RALPH ANTONUCCI Obituary
ANTONUCCI, Ralph Of Watertown, July 22. Beloved husband of Judy (MacLean) Antonucci. Father of Lisa Antonucci of Watertown and Dawn Antonucci of Watertown. Grandfather of Jerry. Son of the late Paul and Rose (Russo) Antonucci. Brother of Peter and his wife Judy, Thomas, Stephen and his wife Maria, James and his wife Kathy and Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, Friday morning at 8:00 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 9:00 am. Committal Service to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting at the DeVito Funeral Home, Thursday 4:00 to 8:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to: The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
