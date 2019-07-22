|
ANTONUCCI, Ralph Of Watertown, July 22. Beloved husband of Judy (MacLean) Antonucci. Father of Lisa Antonucci of Watertown and Dawn Antonucci of Watertown. Grandfather of Jerry. Son of the late Paul and Rose (Russo) Antonucci. Brother of Peter and his wife Judy, Thomas, Stephen and his wife Maria, James and his wife Kathy and Paul. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, Friday morning at 8:00 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in The Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 9:00 am. Committal Service to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visiting at the DeVito Funeral Home, Thursday 4:00 to 8:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to: The , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019