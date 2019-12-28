|
|
ASERKOFF, Dr. Ralph Renowned Obstetrician-Gynecologist Dr. Ralph Aserkoff of Brookline, formerly of Weston, age 82, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and adoring children at his side on December 27th, after finally succumbing to cancer. Ralph is survived by his wife Jean; son Stephen and wife Katie of Alexandria, Virginia; daughter Lisa Kanter and husband Jonathan of Bethesda, Maryland; grandchildren Abigail and Benjamin Kanter; sister Nancy Sherr of Boca Raton, Florida; and various nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. Ralph was born in Boston on June 1st, 1937, to Sima Bromfer and Abraham Aserkoff. After attending the Boston Latin School, Ralph graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude. He continued his studies at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, where he received his degree as a Doctor of Medicine, cum laude. Ralph was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Following this, Ralph received a Masters degree in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Aserkoff was an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for nearly fifty years, where he delivered as many as 10,000 babies and educated and mentored scores of physicians. He was renowned and loved by his colleagues for his patience, dedication, wisdom and calm demeanor. Ralph was an avid fan of the Times of London crossword puzzles, opera, fondly remembered his time at Camp Alton in New Hampshire, was a dedicated weather watcher and spent untold hours cheering on his beloved Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics. Services will be held at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Monday, December 30 at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Mohliver Cemetery, 776 Baker St., W. Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ralph's name to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and/or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019