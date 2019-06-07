|
|
ALFARO, Ralph C. Age 93, resident of Lawrence, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise M. (Alberti) Alfaro. He is survived by his children, Ralph C. Alfaro, Jr. of Lowell, and Christine Baker of Rumney, NH; his three grandchildren, Jeff Barker, Lori May Alfaro, and Charlene Alfaro; his two great-grandchildren, and his sister, Juanita Gilpin of Dracut. He was the dear father of the late Andrew Alfaro. Arrangements: Friends and family are welcome to attend a Graveside Service for Ralph on Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, MA.
View the online memorial for Ralph C. ALFARO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019