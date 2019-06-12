|
CORRADO, Ralph C. Jr. Of Dedham, passed peacefully on June 11th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 54. Cherished son of Ralph and Diane. Devoted father of Karen, Michael and Ralph. Loving brother of Gina, Karen, Diane, Steven and Mark. Soulmate of the late Michelle Stivaletta. Grandfather of Dane and Jeremy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday evening from 4-8 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services and interment will be private at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to, www.epilepsy.com For directions and guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019