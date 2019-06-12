Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH CORRADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH C. CORRADO Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RALPH C. CORRADO Jr. Obituary
CORRADO, Ralph C. Jr. Of Dedham, passed peacefully on June 11th, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 54. Cherished son of Ralph and Diane. Devoted father of Karen, Michael and Ralph. Loving brother of Gina, Karen, Diane, Steven and Mark. Soulmate of the late Michelle Stivaletta. Grandfather of Dane and Jeremy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Monday evening from 4-8 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services and interment will be private at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to, www.epilepsy.com For directions and guestbook, please visit, thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park (617) 361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now