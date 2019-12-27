Boston Globe Obituaries
CAIRA, Ralph Jr. Longtime Newton resident, Dec. 25, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband for 39 years to Linda (Mazzola) Caira. Devoted father of Lisamarie Caira of West Newton and Antoinette Caira and her husband Darren DeHimer of Watertown. Dear brother of Linda Dugas and her husband John of North Carolina, Scott Caira and his wife Donna of Waltham, Jinny Caira and her husband John Welch of Waltham, Joan DiDuca of Billerica, Annmarie Caira of Waltham, Paula Lewis and her husband Stephen of Millis, Tricia Caira and her husband Shane Herlet of Fairfield, Connecticut and Laurie Gregory and her husband Freddy of Millis. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Monday, Dec. 30, from 4-8PM. Funeral Service Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, at 10AM, also in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
