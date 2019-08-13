|
SPRINGER, Ralph Duke Jr. Age 67, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice, Milton, on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends who visited him from near and far in his final days. Beloved husband of Carol (Meislin) Springer. Loving father of Anna Katherine and Ralph Ian Springer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, on Saturday, August 17 at 2pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677. For information and online guestbook please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019