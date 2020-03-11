|
SILVER, Ralph E. Jr. Of Waltham. March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances I. (McLaughlin) Silver. Father of Patricia Shea (Jack) of Marshfield, Cheryl Zammuto (Ronald) of Mendon and Susan Irwin (Robert) of Freetown. Grandfather of Michael and Stephen Mau, Mark Mankus, Robert and Gregory Zammuto and Kristyn and Stacey Rotchford. Great-grandfather of Michael and James Mau, Robert Rotchford and Molly Zammuto. Brother of Edwin Silver of Hopkinton, Jean Hubbard of TX and the late Agnes Doyle and Barbara Cappola. Memorial donations may be made to The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020