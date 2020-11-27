1/
RALPH E. SURETTE
SURETTE, Ralph E. Age 78, of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Ralph was the cherished son of the late Ralph and Catherine (Parsons) Surette, he is survived by his longtime friend and caregiver Carol Heenan of Tewksbury, her family Kathaleen & Tom Day and Arnold Heenan, all of Tewksbury, Laura & Steven Rosa and Steven, Jr. & Sienna Rosa all of Billerica. He was the dear cousin of Jeanne & Robert Wilson and their children Erin Teahan and Greg Wilson of Medford, John & Christine McAdam and their son Sean of Stoneham, Tim Parsons of San Diego, CA and the late Kathleen McAdam. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA on Monday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Per current state and CDC guidelines, masks are required. All attendees must register for Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, WILMINGTON, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
