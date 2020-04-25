|
|
BRUZZESE, Ralph Gerard Of East Boston, formerly Revere, born on May 30, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York, died on April 24, 2020. Son of the late Filiberto and Annunziata Bruzzese, a resident of East Boston for many years, and Revere in his later years. Loving brother of Geraldine and late Peter Mullen of Quincy, Nicodemo and Elsa Bruzzese of Saugus, Rose and Frederick Sena of Melrose and Josephine Bruzzese of East Boston. Dear cousin of Nicodemo and Angela Ciccia and Scarfo family members. He was the uncle and great-uncle to many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in the US, Canada and Italy and his dear friends June Chiarella and Joseph Delloiacono. Former proprietor of Days Square Cleaners and talor at Kennedy's and RH White. A Member of the USS Constitution Model Shipbuilders Club, he enjoyed traveling to various conventions at US seaport loactions. Photography, music, gardening were his hobbies. Our family greatly appreciates the care and services provided by Elmhurst HealthCare and Care Dimensions of Danvers throughout the past year. Also, Atria Maplewood Place, Malden, where he livers for several years in Assisted Living. We were fortunate to be associated with these agencies. Donations may be made to Salesian Boys and Girls Club, Savio Unit, 150 Byron St., East Boston, MA 02128. In accordance with the guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall at ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020