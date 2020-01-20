Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
141 Main St.
Buzzards Bay, MA
View Map
DR. RALPH GRIFFITHS ANGUS Obituary
ANGUS, Dr. Ralph Griffiths Age 86, of Wareham, passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Ralph enjoyed 58 years of marriage to his best friend, Leslie (Stables) Angus. He was the proud father of seven children: Elizabeth Coe and her husband John of Lakeville, Thomas Angus and his wife Amy Robins of Milton, Peter Angus and his wife Allison of New London, NH, Barbara Angus and her husband Matthew Foran of Hingham, Julie Davis and her husband Britton of Hanover, Kristina Angus of Plymouth and Leslie Angus of Boulder, CO; and the much-loved grandfather of fifteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ralph will join in Heaven his parents Henry and Mary Elizabeth Angus, his brother Donald Angus, his two infant daughters and numerous beloved family dogs.

Dr. Angus was born in Boston, raised in Arlington and lived in Wareham for over 50 years. He graduated from Harvard University, Class of 1954 and Tufts Medical School, Class of 1958. Ralph began his practice as an OBGYN at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, expanding his practice to Falmouth a few years later, where he was one of the original physicians at Falmouth Hospital. In his over 50 years of practice, he helped bring an estimated 10,000 babies into this world.

Ralph was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to fish in Buzzards Bay, ski at Big Squaw Mountain Resort, run on the Cape Cod Canal and hike Borestone Mountain in Maine. He taught all seven of his children to swim, ski and fish, but more importantly, he taught them to follow in his footsteps of living a life of honesty, integrity and service to others.

Visiting Hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM.

His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in St. Margaret's Church, 141 Main St., Buzzards Bay.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's name can be made to the Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021, or to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill St., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason

Wareham 508-295-0060
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
