BERKOWITZ, Ralph H. of Dedham, formerly of Newton, Orleans, and Hallandale, FL, on June 7, 2020. Dear brother of the late Ethel Tobin, the late Irving "Isaac" Berkowitz, the late Albert "Abbie" Berkowitz and his surviving wife Lois Berkowitz. Long-time friend of the late Robert Kemmery. Devoted uncle of Ken Berkowitz and his wife Holly, Marcia Berkowitz and her husband Marc Cohen, the late Ed Tobin and his surviving wife Helen. Loving great uncle Ben Berkowitz and the late Jacob Berkowitz, Ali and Michael Sganga, Josh Cohen and Alissa Cooper, Dani and Rubin Liber, and Lara Tobin. Dear great-great uncle of Hailey and Jake Sganga and Jacqueline and Elsa Liber. Private graveside services. Graduate of Yeshiva University. Former Boston Public Schools teacher and administrator. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Friends of Magen David Adom, PO Box 96402, Washington, DC 20090-6402 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 or 800-542-8733.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020