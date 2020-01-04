|
AMABILE, Ralph J. Jr. Age 91 years, a resident of Kennebunk, formerly of Weymouth, MA, died January 2, 2020 in Biddeford, ME. Longtime businessman in Leather Industry and WWII Veteran US Army.
Beloved husband of June M. Amabile of Kennebunk; beloved father of William R. Amabile of Kennebunk; Donna M. Amabile of Portland, Denise M. Hamilton of Arundel and Lisa J. Nedeau of Waterborough, ME; beloved brother of Joan Anderson and her husband Walter of Weymouth, MA and Jeanne Amabile of Kennebunk, ME; beloved grandfather of Scott Jr., Kelsey, Nicholas and Kortney and beloved great-grandfather of Savannah and Hadley, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-7PM, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish - St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will be in the Village Cemetery in Weymouth, MA with military honors in the spring.
Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ralph J. Amabile, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Kennebunk High School, Attn: Linda Wiewel, c/o Ralph J. Amabile, Jr. Scholarship Fund, 89 Fletcher Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043, or Two Ten Footwear Foundation, 1466 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020