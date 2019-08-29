|
AUCIELLO, Ralph J. Ralph Justin Auciello, 79, formerly of West Boylston, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Brighton, son of Italian immigrants Justin and Clementina (Caruso) Auciello and graduated from Saint Columbkille High School where he was senior class president and captain of the football team. Ralph was vice president of Auciello Iron Works of Hudson, MA, a company founded by his father, Justin, in 1932 in Brighton. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ralph's family on Saturday, August 31st, from 10-11 a.m. at the Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston Street, WEST BOYLSTON. A Service Celebration his Life will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston. For more information, please visit www.faybrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019