RALPH J. MONTECALVO Jr.

RALPH J. MONTECALVO Jr. Obituary
MONTECALVO, Ralph J. Jr. Age 92 years old, passed away on August 25, 2019. Originally from Malden, Massachusetts, he most recently resided in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Ferullo) Montecalvo, his son, John Montecalvo and his daughter, Jean Cheek, as well as his younger sister Dorothy Gagnon. He leaves behind several grandchildren in Massachusetts, Florida, and Oklahoma. He was preceded by his parents, Jennie and Rapheale Montecalvo, his brothers Joseph, Anthony and Francis; and his two sisters Margaret and Rosemary. He was a member of this nation's best generation, having proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and with the occupation forces in Japan. Prior to moving to Oklahoma, to be closer to family, he lived on Russell Street in Malden, Massachusetts for over eighty years and worked at Winchester Hospital for fifty years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed showcasing his gardening skills. He will be interred in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
