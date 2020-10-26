PANETTA, Ralph J. Jr. Of Winthrop, October 24, 2020. Devoted husband of Rita (Bomarsi). Loving father of Ralph J. Panetta, III and his wife Lynn of Saugus, Mark S. Panetta and his wife Debra of Saugus and Dr. Karen Panetta Heller and her husband Jamie of Rockport. Cherished grandfather of Christine Panetta, Mark Panetta, Jr., Sabrina Panetta and Benjamin Heller. Dear brother of Thomas Panetta and Anna Mae of Stoneham and the late Theresa Adelizzi and Jean McWilliams. Services and interment are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
at www.heart.org
To view the complete obituary or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com
Late Army veteran. Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop View the online memorial for Ralph J. Jr. PANETTA