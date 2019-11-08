|
JANNINO, Ralph Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on November 6. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy P. (Buckley), devoted father to Andrew and beloved son of Joseph & Theresa (Cartolaro) Jannino. Ralph is lovingly survived by three sisters, Theresa & her husband Ernie, Karen & her husband Bill, Cheryl & her friend Nick, brother Joseph & his wife Susan, & many loving nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles. He was a member of the IBEW Local 103- Dorchester. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday, 4-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , c/o , 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019