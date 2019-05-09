McCARRON, Ralph Joseph Jr. Age 89, of Arlington passed away on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family after a brief period of declining health. He was a lifelong resident of the town. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Rosemary R. (DeSantis) McCarron, who passed away on October 8, 2017. Ralph was born to Ralph J. McCarron Sr. and Helen (Crowley) McCarron on May 12, 1929. Ralph was a veteran in the Korean War, stationed in Chicago and Okinawa, Japan. Ralph retired from the US Post Office in Boston and loved spending time golfing with family and friends and vacationing in Maine, Lake Winnipesaukee and his second place he called home, Cape Cod. Ralph leaves three children, Maureen (McCarron) Bueddeman and her husband Greg, of Concord, NH, Eileen (McCarron) Courtney and her husband Dennis of Woburn, MA and Ralph McCarron III and his wife Ann of Arlington, along with 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Kara, Greg, Kim, Bryan and one great-grandchild, Madison. Ralph is also survived by a large extended family that includes many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Late Korean Conflict Air Force Veteran. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, MA on Tuesday at 9am, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, Arlington, at 10am. Interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours Monday 4-7pm. Ralph's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice House, Inc. and Always Best Care for their care and kindness shown to their father. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to the CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice House, Inc., One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472. Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2019