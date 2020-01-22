|
KELLY, Ralph It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing Ralph A. Kelly, after a decade long battle with Alzheimer's disease. A pharmacologist, cardiologist, and exceptionally talented medical researcher, Dr. Ralph Kelly was a graduate of Harvard College and McGill University Medical School who spent his career as a faculty member of the Harvard Medical School, the Brigham and Women's Hospital, and in his later years worked at Genzyme to translate his discoveries directly into clinical care. As an advisor to the National Institutes of Health and an elected member of the American Federation for Clinical Research and the American Physiological Society, Dr. Kelly lectured worldwide, had major impact on patient care, and committed his life to science. He was also a committed, loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Ruth Fretts, and his four beloved children, Avery, Arden, Evan and Nick. His kindness and good humor will be greatly missed. There will be a visitation on Thursday the 23rd of January, at Mount Auburn Cemetery in the Bigelow Chapel from 2-4pm. A Celebration of his Life and Memorial Service will be in the same location, on Friday the 24th of January from 12pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Visiting Hours: Bigelow Chapel, Mount Auburn Cemetery - 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020