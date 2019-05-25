CROWLEY, Ralph L. Jr. Age 92, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019, at the Woodbriar Health Center in Wilmington. Ralph was the cherished son of the late Ralph L. Crowley, Sr. and Kathleen E. (Ingersoll) Crowley, dear brother of the late Rose Vinagro, Charles Crowley and George Crowley, brother-in-law of Joan "Kitty" Crowley of New Albany, IN and Trudy Crowley of Wilmington, loving Uncle of Kathleen Valeriani, Raymond Vinagro, Mary Connelly, Chuck Crowley, Elizabeth Majkowski, Suzanne Farrell, George Crowley, Kenneth Crowley, James Crowley, Sandra Claflin and Janet Ingram. Ralph is also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Ralph was a dedicated employee of Stop and Shop for over 40 years. Ralph was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during WWII. He served in the Military Police and was a part of the Nuremberg Trials. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Saturday, June 1st from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00. Interment with Military Honors will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Memorial donations in Ralph's name may be made to the VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019