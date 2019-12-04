|
HARTMAN, Ralph L. Of Revere & Ft. Myers, Florida, unexpectedly on December 1st at 75 years. Devoted husband of 50 years to Barbara A. (Dello Russo) Hartman of Revere. Loving & proud father of Scot C. Hartman & Nicole J. Hartman, both of Revere. Adored son of the late Robert W. Hartman, Sr. & Ruth (Eaton) Hartman. Dear brother of Cheryl Blumsack & husband Allan of Tewksbury & the late Robert W. Hartman, Jr. Cherished brother-in-law of Annette & Thomas Hudson of Revere and Gerald & Terri-Ann Dello Russo of Saugus. Also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbors & friends. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Sunday, December 8th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 4:15 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019