IMBRIANO, Ralph L. Jr. Of Reading, June 6. Beloved husband of Nancy Imbriano (Hall). Beloved father of Jill Puglisi and her husband Bryan Shewokis of Topsfield. Devoted son of the late Ralph L., Sr. Imbriano and Helen (Vigliotta). Dear brother of Patricia Buonopane and her husband Paul of Wilmington. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Sofia and Isabella. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ralph enjoyed 41 years as an airline mechanic, starting with Northeast Airlines and retiring from USAirways. His skills with fixing airplanes proved useful as his grandchildren would frequently ask Papa to fix any broken toys. His friends and family will remember Ralph for how loyal and loving he was. At the time of his passing, Ralph was surrounded by loved ones and his best friend of 71 years, John. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, on Wednesday, June 12th, at 9:30 am. Funeral Mass at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday, June 11th, from 4-8pm. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Boston Children's Hospital. Cota Family Funeral Home



North Reading



978-664-4340 Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary