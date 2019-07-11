LANCIANO, Ralph L. Age 86, and his wife, Josephine (Squillante) McAllister-Lanciano, 93, of Wareham and Dania Beach, FL, both died on July 8, 2019, after injuries they sustained in an automobile accident. Ralph and Josephine were married on November 11, 1995 in Florida.



Mr. Lanciano was born and grew up in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late Ralph L. and Marie (Santa Paula) Lanciano. Ralph married Joan A. Hughes on April 24, 1954. They raised 6 children in Auburndale, MA. He then lived in Wareham and Florida. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University in 1955. He worked as a chemical engineer for Raytheon Corporation for 31 years before retiring. He was a co-inventor of Night Vision during the Vietnam War. He was an avid reader of history and enjoyed the opera.



Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca L. King and her husband Thomas M. King of Sudbury, MA; 4 sons, Peter L. Lanciano and his partner Patricia of Milford, MA. His wife Sara passed in 2007. David J. Lanciano and his wife Gloria of Westfield, MA. Andrew P. Lanciano and his wife Rosanne of East Sandwich, MA. Philip J. Lanciano and his wife Judy of Gettysburg, PA. He has 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His daughter Judith A. Lanciano Hammond of Wareham, MA passed in 2009. His grandson Adam A. Lanciano passed in 1997.



Mrs. McAllister-Lanciano was born in Providence, RI and lived in Warwick, RI and Washington, DC before moving to Wareham and Dania Beach, FL. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Mitchell) Squillante.



She graduated from St. Xavier's Academy in Providence, RI. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Rhode Island Congressman Robert Tiernan from 1967-1973. She enjoyed her time working in Washington, DC. She later worked in the office of the Hallandale, FL, City Manager.



Survivors include 2 sons, Michael McAllister and his wife, Shirley of Clearwater, FL, William McAllister and his wife, Amy of North Kingstown, RI; 2 daughters, Patricia-Jo Dean and her husband Daniel of Milford, MA.and Joanne Price and her husband Marc of San Diego, CA; a sister, Mary Ann Signore of Dania Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Phyllis Rossi Wolfson and brother Pasquale "Sonny" Squillante.



Visiting Hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.



Burial will be private. Donations in their memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Wareham 508-295-0060 Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019