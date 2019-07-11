|
LANCIANO, Ralph L. Age 86, and his wife, Josephine (Squillante) McAllister-Lanciano, 93, of Wareham and Dania Beach, FL, both died on July 8, 2019, after injuries they sustained in an automobile accident.
Visiting Hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. A Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason
